Support for Ukraine was a major consensus between allies on the second day of the NATO Summit in Washington, as partners agreed to shift their focus to providing long-term support.

Ukraine will finally get several new air defence systems including five Patriot systems which Kyiv says are desperately needed to protect Ukrainian civilians and crucial civilian infrastructure.

A plethora of commitments were made to Ukraine by NATO allies at the 75th anniversary of the alliance in Washington DC.

The military support announcements – which included a timeline on the delivery of F-16’s were made with major gusto around the hype at the summit however the equipment is deemed as the bare minimum necessary in order to stave off Russia’s resurgent attacks on Ukraine in recent months.

Allies also committed to 43 billion euros of military spending for Ukraine for next year, as a strong consensus emerged that the group would do "whatever it takes" to defeat Putin.

"Getting the Patriot systems are pretty important in terms of the fact they're able to intercept hypersonic missiles which are the things that are most damaging Ukrainian civilian and critical national infrastructure", Ed Arnold, Senior Research Fellow for European Security within the International Security department at RUSI told Euronews.

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg speak during a press conference at the NATO summit in Washington, Thursday, July 11, 2024. Mark Schiefelbein/Copyright 2024 AP. All rights reserved

‘It's not just about the launchers. It's about the number of interceptors. It's about the ammunition as well. And that's going to have to be a continuous requirement for the Ukrainians’, he said.

Many military experts including NATO officials have noted the Russian economy has been transformed into a war economy which is likely last for several years to come.

Complete concentration into manufacturing weapons and developing the defence industry is of huge concern to the alliance.

Elsewhere, members of alliance pointed fingers at China for ‘enabling’ Russia’s war in Ukraine by supplying it with vital components otherwise shut off to Russia due to western sanctions.

As a result NATO said it has pivoted its strategy on Ukraine to one of long-term, predictable commitments of military aid.

"On the F-16s, again, they'll be they'll be very, very valuable to the Ukrainians, but they're not going to be a game changer. They're not going to enable Ukrainians to take back much territory anytime soon", Arnold told Euronews.

Ukraine has been forced to accede strategically important territory to the North and North East of Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second city in recent months.

On Monday, the summit attended by the 32 NATO allies was punctuated several major Russian attacks, including one on a children's hospital in Kyiv that killed 27 civilians — including four children.

Several NATO sources said the attack on the hospital was a macabre message of strength from Putin ahead of the meeting.

It was a "pretty much deliberate policy by the Kremlin to strike on Monday ahead of the summit to try and get onto the news cycle and show those within Europe who were more timid towards Ukraine and Ukrainian membership and a greater role for NATO's within the war".

"To say, this is what escalation might look like in your own countries" Arnold told Euronews.