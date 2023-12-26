By AP

A Ukrainian airstrike damaged a Russian naval vessel stationed in occupied Crimea, as confirmed by Russia's Defense Ministry on Tuesday. However, images and videos circulating on social media reveal that the "Novocherkassk" was completely destroyed, scattered over hundreds of meters.

The 112-meter (360-foot) ship is capable of transporting 10 tanks and about 225 servicemen

The Ukrainian army says it has been recently used to transport weapons and soldiers to the Zaporizhzhia region, which is partly held by Russian forces.

In southeast Ukraine, troops have retreated from a city in the Donetsk region, Marinka. Ukraine's Commander-in-Chief Valery Zaluzhnyas commented on claims made by Russia, that the Russian army had completely captured the town of Marinka. To which Zaluzhnyas said there is nothing controversial about the fact, "This is a war, so the fact that we have now retreated to the outskirts of Marinka and set up positions behind Marinka in some areas is nothing that can cause any public outcry. Sadly, this is what war is like."

Ukraine continues to bury its dead. On Tuesday the widow of a 31-year-old Ukrainian soldier was joined by relatives and friends in the Ukrainian city of Irpin to mourn his death.

The congregation gathered for the funeral service of Yuriy Antonenko, 31, after he was killed in fighting near the city of Marinka.

The ceremony was attended by Irpin Mayor Oleksandr Markushyn, who said the city was hosting three to four funerals per week.

Markushyn said the present moment was a "turning point" for Ukraine, describing it as a fight for the country's existence..