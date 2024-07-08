Poland and Ukraine sign 'unprecedented' military agreement

By Euronews with AP

The Ukrainian leader met with Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk in Warsaw on Monday to discuss Russia's continuing attacks on Ukraine and further support from NATO.

Kyiv has committed to exploring new ways of shooting down all Russian missiles and drones in Ukrainian airspace that are headed in the direction of Poland together with Warsaw, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced on Monday.

Zelenskyy shared the news of the security agreement in a post on X, saying the "unprecedented document" also includes forming and training a new volunteer Ukrainian military unit, the Ukrainian Legion, on Polish territory.

"Thank you for your solidarity with our country and people, and for all your support and assistance," said Zelenskyy.

On Tuesday, NATO will host its Washington summit, where leaders are expected to explore methods of providing long-term security aid and military training for Ukraine, more than two years after Russia's invasion.

The talks came hours after Russian missiles killed at least 24 people in attacks on various sites in Ukraine, including a children’s hospital in the capital.

At the NATO summit, Poland will be represented by President Andrzej Duda, who was scheduled to meet with Zelenskyy later on Monday.

Poland is among the staunchest supporters of Ukraine and will spend 4.12% of its GDP on defence this year, according to estimates published by NATO — double the alliance's guidelines of 2%.

One initiative likely to be endorsed at the three-day summit is NATO's taking more responsibility for coordinating training and military and financial assistance for Ukraine’s forces instead of the US.

Europeans are also discussing giving Ukrainians a greater presence within NATO bodies, though there’s no consensus yet on Kyiv joining the alliance.