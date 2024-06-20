EventsEventsPodcasts
Loader
Latest
Trending
Latest stories
Europe
Categories
Programmes
Featured
World
Categories
Programmes
Featured
EU Policy
Business
Categories
Programmes
Euroviews
Next
Categories
Programmes
Green
Categories
Programmes
Health
Categories
Programmes
Culture
Categories
Programmes
Travel
Categories
Programmes
Videos
More
Special coverage
Partner content
EventsEventsPodcasts
Loader
Find Us
ADVERTISEMENT

Copa America 2024: Can Argentina's continental dominance continue?

Copa America 2024: Can Argentina's continental dominance continue?
Copyright Andre Penner/Copyright 2021 The AP. All rights reserved
Copyright Andre Penner/Copyright 2021 The AP. All rights reserved
By Euronews
Published on
Share this article
Share this articleClose Button
Copy/paste the article video embed link below:Copy to clipboardCopied

With 16 participating nations played across 14 host cities, the 2024 Copa America is the biggest edition of the tournament in its 108-year history.

The 2024 Copa America is not just a tournament for the host countries, the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It's a dress rehearsal for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, a chance for them to showcase their football prowess on the global stage.

ADVERTISEMENT

Argentina is among the favourites to take home continental honours at this year's Copa America.

After his famous victory at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, Lionel Messi will be looking to lead his side to their third consecutive major trophy after lifting the previous edition of the Copa America in 2021.

Argentina's fierce rivals, Brazil, will be looking to atone for their disappointing exit at the quarter-final stage of that World Cup – but they will have to do so without star player, Neymar.

Outside of the two South American giants, six extra teams from the North American CONCACAF federation will provide a different challenge to the established CONMEBOL nations.

As the 2024 Copa America approaches, the question on everyone's mind is: will Argentina defend their crown? Can the perennial powerhouse Brazil bounce back? Or will a surprise winner emerge? This edition promises to be one of the most intriguing yet.

Share this article

You might also like

Euro 2024: Who will win Europe's most significant prize?

An overview of the remarkable 2023/24 European football season.

2024 Champions League final: Who Will Win at Wembley?

Argentina Copa America 2024 Neymar Football Lionel Messi