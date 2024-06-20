Copa America 2024: Can Argentina's continental dominance continue?

With 16 participating nations played across 14 host cities, the 2024 Copa America is the biggest edition of the tournament in its 108-year history.

The 2024 Copa America is not just a tournament for the host countries, the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It's a dress rehearsal for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, a chance for them to showcase their football prowess on the global stage.

Argentina is among the favourites to take home continental honours at this year's Copa America.

After his famous victory at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, Lionel Messi will be looking to lead his side to their third consecutive major trophy after lifting the previous edition of the Copa America in 2021.

Argentina's fierce rivals, Brazil, will be looking to atone for their disappointing exit at the quarter-final stage of that World Cup – but they will have to do so without star player, Neymar.

Outside of the two South American giants, six extra teams from the North American CONCACAF federation will provide a different challenge to the established CONMEBOL nations.

As the 2024 Copa America approaches, the question on everyone's mind is: will Argentina defend their crown? Can the perennial powerhouse Brazil bounce back? Or will a surprise winner emerge? This edition promises to be one of the most intriguing yet.