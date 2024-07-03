At least five dead and over 47 injured after a Russian attack on Dnipro. One of the strikes damaged a large shopping centre along with other nearby facilities.

Russian shelling struck eastern Ukraine’s Dnipro in a daylight attack that killed at least five and left almost fifty injured.

Missiles and drones struck a shopping centre in Dnipro on Wednesday, blowing out windows and raining shards on the street.

Local mayor Borys Filatov said the attack also shattered windows in two schools and three kindergartens, and that debris also hit a children’s hospital.

A video posted on social media by Ukrainian President Volodymr Zelenskyy showed a missile streaking over Ukraine’s fourth largest city.

47 people were injured in the attack, including a 14-year-old girl, local authorities say.

Dnipro has served as a key logistical hub during the war. Russian forces have carried out a number of deadly attacks against the city and surrounding region since invading Ukraine in 2022.

In its third year, the war has killed more than 10,000 civilians and wounded another 20,000 according to the United Nations.

Violence continues to devastate the country as Russian shelling in Kharkiv killed one person and injured two others, according to regional official Oleh Suniehobv.

On Wednesday, Ukraine received €2 billion from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) under an ongoing credit facility, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal announced.

Another €14 billion is expected as part of the agreement, but Ukraine must pass IMF reviews of its progress on economic benchmarks before each part is released.

The latest funds will be used for welfare payments and the salaries of doctors and teachers, among other things, Shmyhal said.