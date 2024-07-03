EventsEventsPodcasts
Loader
Latest
Trending
Latest stories
Europe
Categories
Programmes
Featured
World
Categories
Programmes
Featured
EU Policy
Business
Categories
Programmes
Featured
Euroviews
Next
Categories
Programmes
Featured
Green
Categories
Programmes
Featured
Health
Categories
Programmes
Culture
Categories
Programmes
Travel
Categories
Programmes
Videos
More
Special coverage
Partner content
EventsEventsPodcasts
Loader
Find Us
ADVERTISEMENT

Russian missiles strike eastern Ukraine's Dnipro in daylight attack killing at least 5

Ukrainian flag waves as smoke rises after Russia's missile attack in Dnipro, Ukraine, Wednesday, July 3, 2024. (Dnipro Regional Administration via AP)
Ukrainian flag waves as smoke rises after Russia's missile attack in Dnipro, Ukraine, Wednesday, July 3, 2024. (Dnipro Regional Administration via AP) Copyright AP/Dnipro Regional Administration via AP
Copyright AP/Dnipro Regional Administration via AP
By David O'Sullivan with EBU
Published on
Share this articleComments
Share this articleClose Button
Copy/paste the article video embed link below:Copy to clipboardCopied

At least five dead and over 47 injured after a Russian attack on Dnipro. One of the strikes damaged a large shopping centre along with other nearby facilities.

ADVERTISEMENT

Russian shelling struck eastern Ukraine’s Dnipro in a daylight attack that killed at least five and left almost fifty injured. 

Missiles and drones struck a shopping centre in Dnipro on Wednesday, blowing out windows and raining shards on the street. 

Local mayor Borys Filatov said the attack also shattered windows in two schools and three kindergartens, and that debris also hit a children’s hospital. 

A video posted on social media by Ukrainian President Volodymr Zelenskyy showed a missile streaking over Ukraine’s fourth largest city. 

47 people were injured in the attack, including a 14-year-old girl, local authorities say. 

Dnipro has served as a key logistical hub during the war. Russian forces have carried out a number of deadly attacks against the city and surrounding region since invading Ukraine in 2022. 

In its third year, the war has killed more than 10,000 civilians and wounded another 20,000 according to the United Nations

Violence continues to devastate the country as Russian shelling in Kharkiv killed one person and injured two others, according to regional official Oleh Suniehobv. 

On Wednesday, Ukraine received €2 billion from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) under an ongoing credit facility, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal announced. 

Another €14 billion is expected as part of the agreement, but Ukraine must pass IMF reviews of its progress on economic benchmarks before each part is released. 

The latest funds will be used for welfare payments and the salaries of doctors and teachers, among other things, Shmyhal said. 

Share this articleComments

You might also like

Europeans sceptical on defence spend, Ukraine membership, poll finds

Orbán pushes for ceasefire with Russia in milestone Kyiv visit

WATCH: Inmates to soldiers, Ukraine's mobilization of prisoners

russian army Ukraine Armed Forces of Ukraine Dnipro Ukraine war Russia-Ukraine invasion