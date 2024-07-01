By Euronews with AP

The English midfielder said it was an "inside joke gesture towards some close friends who were at the game".

England and Real Madrid star Jude Bellingham is being investigated by UEFA over a potentially offensive gesture made during the round of 16 against Slovakia.

UEFA said Monday it appointed a disciplinary inspector to look at “a potential violation of the basic rules of decent conduct.”

Bellingham seemed to make a gesture with his hand toward his crotch after scoring an acrobatic stoppage-time equalizer before England went on to win 2-1 in extra time on Sunday.

Bellingham saved England from a humiliating exit in the first knockout round with an overhead kick with about 80 seconds left in the game.

If UEFA charges Bellingham in a disciplinary case he risks being suspended for the quarterfinal against Switzerland on Saturday.

However, judging by similar cases in the past, the midfielder is likely to get away with a fine, if he is disciplined.

“Information on this matter will be made available in due course,” the European football body said in a statement.

Bellingham took to social media late Sunday to deny suggestions he gestured toward the Slovakia bench.

“An inside joke gesture towards some close friends who were at the game. Nothing but respect for how that Slovakia team played tonight,” Bellingham wrote on X.

Five years ago, Cristiano Ronaldo — who was then playing for Juventus — and Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone were each fined €20,000 by UEFA for making obscene gestures during the Champions League round of 16 matchup between the two teams.