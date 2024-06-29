By Euronews with AP, EBU

Protesters have also demanded an immediate ceasefire to bring about an end to more than eight months of fighting in Gaza, which has killed almost 38,000 Palestinians and at least 318 Israeli soldiers.

Tens of thousands of protesters have rallied in Tel Aviv to demand the Israeli government do more to secure the release of the hostages still being held by Hamas in Gaza.

Protesters carried pictures of some of the Israelis taken captive during Hamas' incursion into Israel last October when some 250 people were seized.

People protest in Tel Aviv against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government and call for the release of hostages held in the Gaza Strip by Hamas, June 29, 2024 Ohad Zwigenberg/Copyright 2024 The AP. All rights reserved.

"I'm here tonight from my brother Keith, who is 267 days, a hostage in Gaza. I am here to speak for him. He cannot speak for himself. I am here to tell everyone who will listen and even those who will not listen. Whatever deal we can make happen needs to happen. The war needs to stop. My brother needs to come home," said Lee Siegel, whose brother Keith was taken captive by Hamas last year.

But there is also a strong anti-government element to the weekly demonstrations with many protesters demanding Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu call fresh elections and step down. Some accuse him of prioritising his political survival over the lives of the Israeli hostages.

"The continuation of this war means the murder of the hostages by the Israeli government. The blood is on your hands. Time after time, Netanyahu has sabotaged this deal at the moment of truth, by boasting in his own voice or through a nameless government official, saying that he will not agree to end this war. Netanyahu must not be allowed to sabotage this deal too," said Snir Daan, who cousin Carmel is still being held in Gaza.

Axios reported on Friday that officials in Washington had proposed new language for parts of the proposed hostage and ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas in an effort to reach an agreement.

Efforts by Arab mediators have failed to strike a conclusive cessation of hostilities with Hamas and Israel blaming each other for the lack of progress.

Hamas says any deal must include the full withdrawal of the Israeli military from Gaza but Israel has only agreed in principle to temporary pauses in fighting, saying the complete eradication of Hamas is a prerequisite for Israel’s national security.

The Israeli offensive in retaliation for the Hamas incursion into Israel has left the densely-populated Gaza strip almost completely in ruins.