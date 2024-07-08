EventsEventsPodcasts
A demonstrator holds a sign during a protest marking nine months since the start of the war and calling for the release of hostages held in the Gaza.
No Comment
Updated:

Video. WATCH: Protesters demand hostages returned

Marking nine months since the Gaza war began, Israeli protesters blocked highways, demanding Netanyahu’s resignation. Israel and Hamas neared a potential cease-fire as Hamas dropped its demand to end the war, though gaps remain. Israel issued new evacuation orders for Gaza City.

