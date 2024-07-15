EventsEventsPodcasts
Missing British teenager Jay Slater: Search party finds body in Tenerife

Archive picture 23 June 2024
Archive picture 23 June 2024 Copyright Euronews
By Evelyn Ann-Marie Dom with agencies
Published on
Spanish police claim to have found human remains in Tenerife during their search for missing teen Jay Slater, according to local media.

According to news reports, a search team has found an unidentified body on Monday morning in an inaccessible part of the island in the Masca area.

Spanish police believe the individual may have fallen down a chasm.

A post-mortem examination is yet to be carried out but according to media reports, overseas missing charity LBT Global said the body was found with the teen’s possessions and near his mobile phone’s last known location.

Slater went missing on the Canary island on Monday morning, June 17, after attending a music festival with friends.

The 19-year-old had left with two men he met at the festival. In the morning, he called a friend saying he had missed his bus back to his accommodation and was attempting a 10 hour walk back, informing her he had no water, was lost, and that his mobile phone battery was on 1%.

