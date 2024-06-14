EventsEventsPodcasts
Loader
Latest

Trending

Latest stories

Europe

Categories

Programmes

Featured

World

Categories

Programmes

Featured

EU Policy
Business

Categories

Programmes

Euroviews
Next

Categories

Programmes

Green

Categories

Programmes

Health

Categories

Programmes

Culture

Categories

Programmes

Travel

Categories

Programmes

Videos
More

Special coverage

Partner content

EventsEventsPodcasts
Loader

Find Us

ADVERTISEMENT

Ready for Euro 2024? Challenge yourself with our football quiz

Euro 2024
Euro 2024 Copyright Euronews
Copyright Euronews
By Alessio Dell'Anna
Share this articleComments
Share this articleClose Button

Feeling ready for Euro 2024? Check out our questions to see how much you know about the tournament and its history!

ADVERTISEMENT

The Euro 2024 kick-off is finally here — just waiting for the referee to blow their whistle!

A month of excitement, drama and football glory awaits 24 nations and hundreds of millions of people across the continent.

Germany and Scotland will get the ball rolling first on Friday at 9 pm CET, with around 70,000 fans expected to flock down to Munich's Allianz Arena.

The game will be preceded by a much-anticipated opening ceremony where host-country Germany will honour its legend, World Cup and Euro winner, "der Keiser" Franz Beckenbauer.

If you are excited about Euro 2024 as much as we are, you may want to test your knowledge about the football tournament and its history.

Will you get benched, or are you prepared enough to make it to starting eleven?

Share this articleComments

You might also like

Euro 2024: Who will win Europe's most significant prize?

Germany prepares massive police effort to combat hooligans at Euro 2024

EURO 2024 teams can slash their emissions by 60% if they cut out flying, NGO says

Scotland Germany UEFA Euro 2024 Football