Ready for Euro 2024? Challenge yourself with our football quiz

Feeling ready for Euro 2024? Check out our questions to see how much you know about the tournament and its history!

ADVERTISEMENT

The Euro 2024 kick-off is finally here — just waiting for the referee to blow their whistle!

A month of excitement, drama and football glory awaits 24 nations and hundreds of millions of people across the continent.

Germany and Scotland will get the ball rolling first on Friday at 9 pm CET, with around 70,000 fans expected to flock down to Munich's Allianz Arena.

The game will be preceded by a much-anticipated opening ceremony where host-country Germany will honour its legend, World Cup and Euro winner, "der Keiser" Franz Beckenbauer.

If you are excited about Euro 2024 as much as we are, you may want to test your knowledge about the football tournament and its history.

Will you get benched, or are you prepared enough to make it to starting eleven?