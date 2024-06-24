Lazio's Mattia Zaccani earned the Azzurri a precious point that allowed them to qualify for the knockout stage.

Italy 1-1 Croatia: Last-gasp draw earns Italy round of 16 spot

Italy substitute Mattia Zaccagni scored in the last minute of stoppage time for Italy to advance to the knockout stage of Euro 2024 after drawing Croatia 1-1 on Monday.

Luka Modrić’s second-half strike looked like sending Croatia through as the Group B runner-up, but Zaccagni swept a brilliant shot inside the far post in the eighth minute of added time to cap a furious finale from the defending champions.

Italy needed a point to progress, while Croatia realistically needed a win to stay in the tournament. The Croatians have two points from their three games and must wait on other results to see if it’s enough to scrape through as one of the best third-place finishers.

Despite not many goals being scored, the game was quite intense, particularly in the first half, and dominated by stunning saves from both Italy's Gianluigi Donnarumma and Croatia's Dominik Livaković.

Croatia confirmed being a tough opponent for Italy, as the Azzurri never succeeded in beating them in any of the three matches played at major tournaments. With his goal, their 38-year-old captain Luka Modric became the oldest scorer in Euros history.

Luciano Spalletti's Italian squad will now be playing Switzerland in Berlin on Saturday at 18.00 in the knockout stage opening game.

Italy's Mattia Zaccagni scores a 98th minute equaliser against Croatia AP/Petr David Josek

Spain 1-0 Albania: La Roja finish perfect group stage

Despite changing almost the entire line-up, Spain continued their Euro 2024 winning streak with a 1-0 win over Albania.

The defeat means elimination and last place in Group B, for Albania. It also automatically qualifies France, England and the Netherlands for the next round.

With his team sure to finish top of Group B, Spain coach Luis de la Fuente made 10 changes to his starting eleven, and Spain won all three group games at the Euros for the first time since 2008, when they won the tournament.

A 13th-minute goal by Barcelona's Ferran Torres gave La Roja the three points on Monday and goalkeeper David Raya's stoppage-time save from Armando Broja ensured Spain completed the group stage without conceding a single goal.

Spain's Ferran Torres, right, scores his side's opening goal during a Group B match between Albania and Spain AP Photo/Martin Meissner

Spain confirmed their 100% win trend against Albania across all 9 official games played.

But this 1-0 win was far less convincing than the victory by the same margin over Italy in their last game.

For much of the first half, Spain seemed on course for a big win, but Olmo and Mikel Merino in particular missed good chances. Albania didn’t record a shot until the 45th minute.

They finally started to put pressure on Spain midway through the second half. Forward Broja came off the bench and forced a good save from Raya.

De la Fuente responded by sending on forwards Alvaro Morata and Lamine Yamal off the bench. Broja tested Raya again in stoppage time as Spain held on.

“We left it all on the pitch. I have no regrets for my players,” Albania coach Sylvinho said.