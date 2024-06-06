By Euronews with AP

Israel's military has not yet offered evidence for its claim Hamas and Jihadi militants were plotting attacks from a 'compound' within the building.

An Israeli strike on a school sheltering displaced Palestinians in central Gaza killed more than 30 people, including 23 women and children, according to local health officials.

The strike on early Thursday morning came after the military announced a new ground and air assault in several refugee camps in central Gaza, pursuing Hamas militants it says have regrouped there.

Witnesses and hospital officials said the predawn strike hit the al-Sardi School, run by the United Nations Agency for Palestinian Refugees (UNRWA). The school was filled with Palestinians who had fled Israeli offensives and bombardment in northern Gaza, they said.

The Israeli military claimed Hamas militants were operating from within the school, but has yet to offer evidence.

Ayman Rashed, a man displaced from Gaza City who was sheltering at the school, said the missiles hit classrooms on the second and third floors where families were sheltering. He said he helped carry out five dead, including an old man and two children, one with his head shattered open.

"It was dark, with no electricity, and we struggled to get out the victims," Rashed said.

The Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in the nearby town of Deir al-Balah received at least 33 dead from the strike, including 14 children and nine women, according to hospital records and an Associated Press reporter at the hospital.

Another strike on a house overnight killed six people, according to the hospital.

Mohammed al-Kareem, a displaced Palestinian sheltering nearby, described chaotic scenes outside the facility. He said vehicles arrived one after the other, as distressed people rushed wounded people into the emergency department.

Videos circulating online appeared to show several wounded people being treated on the floor of the hospital, a common scene in Gaza's overwhelmed medical wards.

Neighbour Al-Kareem said he saw people searching for their loved ones among bodies, and that one woman kept asking medical workers to open the wraps on the bodies to see if her son was inside.

"The situation is tragic," he said.

Both strikes occurred in Nuseirat, one of several built-up refugee camps in Gaza dating to the 1948 war surrounding Israel's creation, when hundreds of thousands of Palestinians fled or were driven from their homes in what became the new state of Israel.

International condemnation of Israel's campaign is growing louder, with several European countries recognising a Palestinian state after decades of hesitancy.

The Spanish foreign minister, José Manuel Albares, has announced in response to the strike that his country will be joining the case brought by South Africa in the International Court of Justice alleging that Israel is committing genocide in Gaza.

The Israeli military said Hamas had embedded a "compound" within the school and that Hamas and Islamic Jihad militants inside were using it as a shelter where they were planning attacks against Israeli troops, though it did not immediately offer evidence.

It released a photo of the school, pointing to classrooms on the second and third floor where it claimed militants were located.

Israel's army said it took steps before the strike "to reduce the risk of harming uninvolved civilians ... including conducting aerial surveillance, and additional intelligence information."

UNRWA schools across Gaza have functioned as shelters since the start of the war, which has driven most of the territory's population of 2.3 million Palestinians from their homes.

The impasse

Israel has routinely launched airstrikes in all parts of Gaza since the start of the war and has carried out massive ground operations in the territory's two largest cities, Gaza City and Khan Younis, that left much of them in ruins.

The military waged an offensive earlier this year for several weeks in Bureij and several other nearby refugee camps in central Gaza.

Troops pulled out of the Jabaliya camp in northern Gaza last Friday after weeks of fighting caused widespread destruction.

First responders have recovered the bodies of 360 people, mostly women and children, killed during the battles.

Israel sent troops into Rafah in May in what it said was a limited incursion, but those forces are now operating in central parts of Gaza's southernmost city.

More than 1 million people have fled Rafah since the start of the operation, with many heading toward central Gaza.

The US has thrown its weight behind a phased ceasefire and hostage release outlined by President Joe Biden last week.

But Israel says it won't end the war without destroying Hamas, while the militant group is demanding a permanent ceasefire and the full withdrawal of Israeli forces.