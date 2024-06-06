An overview of the remarkable 2023/24 European football season.

A look at the established names - and underdog stories - that captivated fans around the world this European football season.

European football's 2023/24 season will go down in history for its individual accomplishments, club milestones, records broken, and national recognition.

Real Madrid were crowned champions of Europe, triumphing over Borussia Dortmund with a 2-0 victory in the Champions League final, securing their 15th title in the competition.

Across the continent, the season was a rollercoaster of surprises. Bayer Leverkusen clinched the Bundesliga title in Germany without conceding a single match, adding to their triumph in the German Cup.

Expectations were high for Leverkusen to secure a treble, yet their dreams crumbled in the Europa League final against Atalanta.

The Italian side beat formidable opponents like Liverpool and Marseille on their way to the final. They won a resounding 3-0 over Bayer Leverkusen, marking their first major trophy in 61 years.

The season's close marked the end of an era for several football legends. Toni Kroos ended his club career with a Champions League triumph. Leonardo Bonucci wrapped up his illustrious career filled with silverware. And, after 12 years with Borussia Dortmund, Marco Reus bid goodbye to the club.