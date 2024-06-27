Premier League: Can Manchester United return to former glory?

Under new ownership but still under the same manager, Manchester United is the most intriguing off-season story in the Premier League.

Despite a disastrous season for Manchester United in the Premier League, fans are optimistic for the upcoming campaign.

Fiercest foes Manchester City wrapped up their sixth Premier League title in the past seven seasons, while Manchester United's eighth-place finish was the club's worst performance in the top division in 35 years.

However, with victory against their crosstown rivals in the FA Cup Final, stability in the managerial position, and buoyed by brand-new investment, Manchester United is ready to return to the Premier League summit.

This summer's transfer window presents a golden opportunity for coach Erik Ten Hag to fortify his United squad, thanks to the substantial financial support from new owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe, potentially heralding a new era of success for the club.

Manchester United has been without a Premier League title for over a decade, and their legions of fans worldwide will be desperate to see if the 2024/25 season returns their team to its former glory.