WATCH: Are footballers playing too often?

Player injuries are at an all-time high, but the football calendar is set to get even busier.

ADVERTISEMENT

Footballers at the highest level are playing more often than ever. Between domestic and international football, there are very few weeks in the year where players get to rest.

Due to the demanding schedule, the game is witnessing an unprecedented spike in injuries. The Premier League has been hit the hardest this season. According to data tracking from Premier Injuries, injuries have risen by 15% compared to recent years. In the 2022/23 campaign, there were 115 hamstring injuries, eight of which required surgery.

In the Autumn, the Champions League will expand to include 36 teams instead of the usual 32. In 2025, FIFA is expanding the Club World Cup format to become a major 32-team tournament. As the football calendar grows, players could be involved in up to 80 games in a year, which also means more travel for players who are constantly adjusting to different time zones and climates.

The knock-on effect is that a number of the world’s greatest players may be out injured regularly, and the overall excitement and competitiveness of the game might suffer. But, at least for now, fans and players have no choice but to accept the changes.