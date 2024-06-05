ADVERTISEMENT
EnglishFrançaisDeutschItalianoEspañolPortuguêsРусскийTürkçeΕλληνικάMagyarفارسیالعربيةShqipRomânăქართულიбългарскиSrpski
Loader

Romanian Liberals’ president: "We must have a strong team of Romanian MEPs to represent the country"

Romanian Liberals’ president Nicolae Ciuca
Romanian Liberals’ president Nicolae Ciuca Copyright euronews
Copyright euronews
By euronews
Share this articleComments
Share this articleClose Button
Copy/paste the article video embed link below:Copy to clipboardCopied

Watch the highlights of the Euronews Romania interview with the president of Romania’s National Liberal Party, Nicolae Ciuca.

ADVERTISEMENT

The president of Romania’s co-governing National Liberal Party says the future group of Romanian MEPs must put the country’s interests first, rather than the parties they represent. In an interview with Euronews Romania in Bucharest, former PM Nicolae Ciuca said that having local and European elections held at the same time in Romania will set the stage for the country’s strong development programs.

Asked what would Romanian do if Russia attacked Moldova, Ciuca said that "all European countries must support Ukraine so that Russia does not go beyond the current line of contact".

Watch the highlights of the Euronews Romania interview with the president of Romania’s National Liberal Party, Nicolae Ciuca.

Share this articleComments

You might also like

Romanian Prime Minister discusses sending Patriot system to Ukraine

Romanian poet Ana Blandiana wins 2024 Princess of Asturias Award for Literature

European elections: What do voters want? and what do candidates promise?

Romania Romania politics European elections 2024