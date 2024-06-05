By euronews

Watch the highlights of the Euronews Romania interview with the president of Romania’s National Liberal Party, Nicolae Ciuca.

The president of Romania’s co-governing National Liberal Party says the future group of Romanian MEPs must put the country’s interests first, rather than the parties they represent. In an interview with Euronews Romania in Bucharest, former PM Nicolae Ciuca said that having local and European elections held at the same time in Romania will set the stage for the country’s strong development programs.

Asked what would Romanian do if Russia attacked Moldova, Ciuca said that "all European countries must support Ukraine so that Russia does not go beyond the current line of contact".

