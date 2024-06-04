ADVERTISEMENT
How do Greek islanders feel about EU elections?

FILE- Medical staff in a dinghy leaves from the Aegean Sea island of Milos to Sikinos island, Greece, Monday, May 25, 2020.
By Euronews
Many on the Greek island Milos say they don't care about upcoming European elections as they feel it will have little impact on their daily life, but others want EU officials to do more.

European elections are just around the corner and millions are getting ready to vote. Among them are people on the Greek island of Milos. But how do locals in one of the EU's southern-most territories view the vote?

Watch the full report in the player above to find out more.

