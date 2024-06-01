Boeing tries first astronaut launch on delayed NASA test flight again

By Euronews with AP

Boeing took another crack on Saturday at launching astronauts for the first time aboard its new space capsule, after a delay for leak checks and rocket repairs.

Boeing's company’s Starliner capsule was due to rocket away at midday with a pair of test pilots to the International Space Station for a weeklong stay.

The test drive should have happened years ago. But problems kept piling up, most recently a leak that went unnoticed until the first launch attempt with a crew in early May.

NASA wants a backup to SpaceX, which has been flying astronauts for four years.

United Launch Alliance's Atlas V rocket is providing the lift from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.