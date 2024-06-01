ADVERTISEMENT
Boeing tries first astronaut launch on delayed NASA test flight again

NASA astronauts Butch Wilmore, left, and Suni Williams share a laugh as they leave the building for a trip to launch pad at Space Launch Complex 41 Saturday, June 1, 2024.
NASA astronauts Butch Wilmore, left, and Suni Williams share a laugh as they leave the building for a trip to launch pad at Space Launch Complex 41 Saturday, June 1, 2024. Copyright Associated Press
By Euronews with AP
Boeing took another crack on Saturday at launching astronauts for the first time aboard its new space capsule, after a delay for leak checks and rocket repairs.

Boeing's company’s Starliner capsule was due to rocket away at midday with a pair of test pilots to the International Space Station for a weeklong stay.

The test drive should have happened years ago. But problems kept piling up, most recently a leak that went unnoticed until the first launch attempt with a crew in early May.

NASA wants a backup to SpaceX, which has been flying astronauts for four years.

United Launch Alliance's Atlas V rocket is providing the lift from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

