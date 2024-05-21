ADVERTISEMENT
EnglishFrançaisDeutschItalianoEspañolPortuguêsРусскийTürkçeΕλληνικάMagyarفارسیالعربيةShqipRomânăქართულიбългарскиSrpski
Loader

Latest Live Coverage

Live - Tv

Euronews live

Live Broadcast

Watch Euronews live stream

Israel officials seize journalists' cameras citing new media law

A screenshot taken from AP video showing a general view of northern Gaza as seen from Southern Israel, before it was seized by Israeli officials on Tuesday, May 21, 2024.
A screenshot taken from AP video showing a general view of northern Gaza as seen from Southern Israel, before it was seized by Israeli officials on Tuesday, May 21, 2024. Copyright AP/Copyright 2024 The AP. All rights reserved
Copyright AP/Copyright 2024 The AP. All rights reserved
By Euronews with AP
Share this articleComments
Share this articleClose Button
Copy/paste the article video embed link below:Copy to clipboardCopied

Israeli officials seized AP equipment and have taken down a live shot of northern Gaza accusing the news organisation of violating a new media law by providing images to Al Jazeera.

ADVERTISEMENT

Israeli officials seized a camera and broadcasting equipment belonging to The Associated Press in southern Israel on Tuesday.

Officials accused the news organisation of violating the country’s new ban on Al Jazeera.

The Qatari satellite channel is among thousands of clients that receive live video feeds from the AP and other news organisations. The AP denounced the move.

“The Associated Press decries in the strongest terms the actions of the Israeli government to shut down our longstanding live feed showing a view into Gaza and seize AP equipment,” said Lauren Easton, vice president of corporate communications at the AP.

“The shutdown was not based on the content of the feed but rather an abusive use by the Israeli government of the country’s new foreign broadcaster law. We urge the Israeli authorities to return our equipment and enable us to reinstate our live feed immediately so we can continue to provide this important visual journalism to thousands of media outlets around the world,” she added.

Officials from the Communications Ministry arrived at the AP location in southern Israel on Tuesday afternoon and seized the equipment. They handed the AP a piece of paper, signed by Communications Minister Shlomo Karhi, alleging it was violating the country’s new foreign broadcaster law.

Share this articleComments

You might also like

Israel PM calls arrest warrant 'new antisemitism' as Palestinians killed in West Bank

ICC prosecutor asks for arrest warrants against Israel and Hamas leaders

Bodies of three hostages recovered from Gaza Strip, Israeli army says

Media Law Israel The Gaza Strip Media Israel Hamas war