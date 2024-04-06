Russian bombards Kharkiv overnight

By Euronews with AP

Russian forces attacked Kharkiv overnight, killing several.

ADVERTISEMENT

Russian forces overnight attacked Ukraine with drones and missiles, killing at least six people and wounding 11 more in Kharkiv, Ukraine's second largest city, officials said Saturday.

Governor of the Kharkiv region Oleh Syniehubov said missile strikes on the city damaged residential buildings, a gas station, a kindergarten, a cafe, a shop and cars.

Overall, Russia fired 32 Iranian-made Shahed drones and six missiles at Ukraine overnight, according to the air force commander. Ukrainian air defense forces shot down three cruise missiles and 28 drones, Lt. Gen. Mykola Oleshchuk said in a statement. “Russian killers continue to terrorise Ukrainians and attack Kharkiv and other peaceful cities,” he said.

Kateryna Volodymyrivna, 68 is hiding in the basement, during the air alarm after Russian attack in Kharkiv Alex Babenko/AP

The Russian military has not commented on the strikes, but said that Ukraine on Saturday morning fired Vampire rockets at Russia. All 10 of them were shot down over Russia's border region of Belgorod by air defence systems, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

On the ground in Ukraine, Russian forces were advancing, and pushing back against them was “difficult,” said Oleksandr Syrskyi, commander of Ukraine's armed forces.

Syrksyi said the situation in the Bakhmut area in the partially occupied eastern Donetsk region was particularly challenging. He said Russian forces are carrying out offensive operations day and night, using assault groups with the support of armoured vehicles, as well as assaults on foot.

Fierce battles are taking place east of the town of Chasiv Yar, which Ukraine still controls and which is located near the occupied city of Bakhmut.

Rescue workers extinguish the fire at the site of a Russian drone attack in Kharkiv Alex Babenko/AP

Russian forces are trying to break through defensive lines there, Syrskyi said on the messaging app Telegram, adding that “Chasiv Yar remains under our control, all enemy attempts to break through to the settlement have failed.”

Near Avdiivka, another city in the Donetsk region held by the Russians, the fiercest battles were occurring in Pervomaiskyi and Vodyanyi, according to the official. He also said the situation is tense on the southern and north eastern parts of the front line.

Olaf Scholz says says the Ukraine war will end when the Russian President Vladimir Putin realizes, that "he cannot win the war on the battlefield" and that is why supporting Ukraine is the only way to restore peace in Europe.

Scholz declared once again Germany's support for Ukraine with allocation of €28 billion in military support alone. He added that profits from frozen Russian assets will be used also for Ukraine's defence.

German Chancellor said that war between NATO and Russia is unacceptable: "We do not want a war between Russia and NATO. The best way to prevent any escalation is effective deterrence.