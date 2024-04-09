One killed and 16 injured in strike on Poltava, Ukraine

By Euronews

Authorities say a Russian missile hit a two-storey residential building and damaged three other buildings around it.

The Ukrainian Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine Ihor Klymenko announced that a Russian strike on an apartment building in the Poltava region has killed one person.

Filip Pronin, the Head of the Poltava Regional Military Administration, said 16 had been injured, with one in serious condition.

"Almost 100 rescue workers were engaged in Poltava Oblast overnight," he said in a statement. "The enemy hit an apartment building. The invaders launched a missile attack last evening on a two-storey apartment building with about 30 people living there."

Klymenko also said that one four-storey building and a dozen cars were damaged due to the missile attack.

A rescue operation was initiated, and lasted more than three hours.

The case is being investigated by Ukraine as a violation of the laws and customs of war, combined with premeditated murder.

A headquarters was set up in the local institution that evening to support the victims.

The head of the Regional Military Administration said that power engineers restored power supply to more than 9,000 household consumers and 120 legal entities in Poltava who were temporarily without electricity as a result of the attack.