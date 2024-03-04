EnglishFrançaisDeutschItalianoEspañolPortuguêsРусскийTürkçeΕλληνικάMagyarفارسیالعربيةShqipRomânăქართულიбългарскиSrpski
Loader

Four dead and 21 injured after fire in German nursing home

Police and fire department personnel stand by a retirement home after a fire broke out during the night, in Bedburg-Hau in the western German state of North Rhine-Westphalia.
Police and fire department personnel stand by a retirement home after a fire broke out during the night, in Bedburg-Hau in the western German state of North Rhine-Westphalia. Copyright Christoph Reichwein/dpa via AP
By Euronews with AP
Share this articleComments
Share this articleClose Button

The cause of the fire, which broke out during the night, is still being investigated.

ADVERTISEMENT

Four people died and at least 21 were injured after a fire broke out during the night between Sunday and Monday at a retirement home in western Germany.

The incident - first reported by the German news agency dpa - took place in Bedburg-Hau in North Rhine-Westphalia.

It wrote that 46 other residents were evacuated and needed medical examination for possible injuries. 

A firefighter and police officer were also injured and taken to a hospital, according to police.

A caregiver holds a daffodil in front of a stretcher on which a deceased person is being carried outside a retirement home after a fire broke out during the night.
A caregiver holds a daffodil in front of a stretcher on which a deceased person is being carried outside a retirement home after a fire broke out during the night.Christoph Reichwein/dpa via AP

The fire has since been put out, but firefighters are still reportedly working at the scene. 

The cause of the fire is being investigated. 

The identity of the victims has not yet been disclosed to the public.

Share this articleComments

You might also like

Scheessel shooting: Four dead including child, German soldier arrested after shots fired

Fire at shopping centre in Bangladesh capital kills at least 43

Out-of-control Texas wildfires prompt shutdown of nuclear weapons facility

Death Germany Fire