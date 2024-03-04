Four dead and 21 injured after fire in German nursing home

By Euronews with AP

The cause of the fire, which broke out during the night, is still being investigated.

Four people died and at least 21 were injured after a fire broke out during the night between Sunday and Monday at a retirement home in western Germany.

The incident - first reported by the German news agency dpa - took place in Bedburg-Hau in North Rhine-Westphalia.

It wrote that 46 other residents were evacuated and needed medical examination for possible injuries.

A firefighter and police officer were also injured and taken to a hospital, according to police.

A caregiver holds a daffodil in front of a stretcher on which a deceased person is being carried outside a retirement home after a fire broke out during the night. Christoph Reichwein/dpa via AP

The fire has since been put out, but firefighters are still reportedly working at the scene.

The cause of the fire is being investigated.

The identity of the victims has not yet been disclosed to the public.