At least 28 dead after bakery shelled in Russian-occupied Ukraine

In this photo taken from video released by Russian Emergency Ministry Press Service on Saturday, Feb. 3, 2024, rescue crews work at site of collapsed bakery
In this photo taken from video released by Russian Emergency Ministry Press Service on Saturday, Feb. 3, 2024, rescue crews work at site of collapsed bakery Copyright AP Photo
By Euronews with AP
Both Moscow and Kyiv have increasingly relied on longer-range attacks this winter amid largely unchanged positions on the 1,500-kilometre front line.

Moscow-installed officials say Ukrainian shelling killed at least 28 people at a bakery in the Russian-occupied city of Lysychansk.

At least one child was among the dead Saturday, local leader Leonid Pasechnik wrote in a statement on Telegram. A further 10 people were rescued from under the rubble by emergency services, he said.

Ukrainian officials in Kyiv did not comment on the incident.

Both Moscow and Kyiv have increasingly relied on longer-range attacks this winter amid largely unchanged positions on the 1,500-kilometre front line in the nearly 2-year-old war.

The military administration for Ukraine’s Sumy region said Sunday that Russian forces had shelled the region in 16 separate attacks the previous day, firing on the border communities of Yunakivka, Bilopillia, Krasnopillia, Velyka Pysarivka, and Esman.

