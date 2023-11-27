Search continues for crew of sunken cargo ship in Greek waters

By Euronews with AP

The Comoros-registered Raptor had a crew of 14. Only one survivor has been rescued so far.

The search continues for 12 crew members missing after a cargo ship sank in rough weather on Sunday.

Frontex, the European Union's border and coastguard agency, has joined rescue efforts near the Greek island of Lesbos.

The Comoros-flagged Raptor was transporting salt from Alexandria, Egypt, to Istanbul and issued a distress signal before sinking.

It had a crew of 14, including eight Egyptians, four Indians and two Syrians, the Greek coast guard said.

A 40-year-old Egyptian crew member was rescued on Sunday while the body of another Egyptian member of the crew was recovered by a commercial vessel assisting in the search.

The Raptor first reported mechanical problems at 07:00 Sunday morning, and sent a distress signal at 08:20.

Shortly after that it disappeared around 8 kilometres southwest of Lesbos, according to the authorities.

Frontex, which patrols the Lesbos area monitoring for illegal migration, sent a surveillance aircraft and a patrol boat to join the Greek coast guard search.