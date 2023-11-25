By Euronews with AP

Derek Chauvin is currently serving a simultaneous 21-year federal sentence for violating Floyd’s civil rights as well as a 22 and a half year-long state sentence for second-degree murder.

Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer convicted of murdering George Floyd, has been stabbed by another inmate and seriously injured at a federal prison in the US state of Arizona.

The attack happened at the Federal Correctional Institution, Tucson, a medium-security prison that has been plagued by security lapses and staffing shortages. The person who revealed the attack was not authorised to publicly discuss details of the attack and spoke to the AP on the condition of anonymity.

Responding employees are said to have contained the incident and performed “life-saving measures” before the inmate, who it did not name, was taken to a hospital for further treatment and evaluation.

No employees were injured and the FBI was notified, the Bureau of Prisons said. Visiting the facility, which houses about 380 inmates, has been suspended.

Chauvin’s stabbing is the second high-profile attack on a federal prisoner in the last five months. In July, disgraced sports doctor Larry Nassar was stabbed by a fellow inmate at a federal penitentiary in Florida.

It is also the second major incident at the Tucson federal prison in a little over a year. In November 2022, an inmate at the facility’s low-security prison camp pulled out a gun and attempted to shoot a visitor in the head. The weapon misfired and no one was hurt.

Chauvin, 47, was sent to FCI Tucson from a maximum-security Minnesota state prison in August 2022 to simultaneously serve a 21-year federal sentence for violating Floyd’s civil rights and a 22 and a half year-long state sentence for second-degree murder.

Demonstrators hold placards during the I Cant Breathe - Silent March for Justice in front of the Hennepin County Government Centre in March 2021 CHANDAN KHANNA/AFP via Getty Images

Chauvin’s lawyer, Eric Nelson, had advocated for keeping him out of general population and away from other inmates, anticipating he’d be a target.

Last week, the US Supreme Court rejected Chauvin’s appeal of his murder conviction. Separately, Chauvin is making a longshot bid to overturn his federal guilty plea, claiming new evidence shows he didn’t cause Floyd’s death.

Floyd died on 25 May 2020, after Chauvin pressed a knee on his neck for more than 9 minutes on the street outside a convenience store where Floyd was suspected of trying to pass a counterfeit $20 (about €18) bill.

Bystander video captured Floyd’s fading cries of “I can’t breathe.” His death touched off countless Black Lives Matter protests worldwide, some of which turned violent - and forced a national reckoning with police brutality and racism.

Three other former officers who were at the scene received lesser state and federal sentences for their roles in Floyd’s death.

Chauvin’s stabbing comes as the federal Bureau of Prisons has faced increased scrutiny in recent years following wealthy financier Jeffrey Epstein’s jail suicide in 2019. It's another example of the agency’s apparent inability to keep even its highest profile prisoners safe after Nassar’s stabbing and ‘Unabomber’ Ted Kaczynski’s suicide at a federal medical center in June.

An ongoing investigation by the AP has uncovered deep, previously unreported flaws within the Bureau of Prisons.

AP reporting has revealed rampant sexual abuse and other criminal conduct by staff, dozens of escapes, chronic violence, deaths and severe staffing shortages that have hampered responses to emergencies, including inmate assaults and suicides.