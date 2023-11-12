EnglishFrançaisDeutschItalianoEspañolPortuguêsРусскийTürkçeΕλληνικάMagyarفارسیالعربيةShqipRomânăქართულიбългарскиSrpski
Israel Hamas war: Pictures of the week

Children react during the funeral of the Faojo family, killed in Israeli bombing on Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip
Children react during the funeral of the Faojo family, killed in Israeli bombing on Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip Copyright SAID KHATIB/AFP via Getty Images
By Euronews
A selection of some of the most impactful pictures as the Israel-Hamas conflict continues.

View Gallery
12 Photos
