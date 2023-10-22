EnglishFrançaisDeutschItalianoEspañolPortuguêsРусскийTürkçeΕλληνικάMagyarفارسیالعربيةShqipRomânăქართულიбългарскиSrpski
Ukraine: Russian strike kills six at postal depot in Kharkiv region

Ukrainian rescuers work among the debris of a mail depot building following missile strikes at the village of Korotych in Kharkiv region
Ukrainian rescuers work among the debris of a mail depot building following missile strikes at the village of Korotych in Kharkiv region Copyright SERGEY BOBOK/AFP via Getty Images
By Euronews with AFP
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy shared a video of the aftermath of the attack on social media.

At least six people were killed and 14 injured late on Saturday by Russian missile attacks on a postal depot in the Kharkiv region in northeastern Ukraine, local officials have reported.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy shared a video on social media of what appears to be a badly damaged warehouse next to debris and a container bearing the logo of Ukrainian postal operator Nova Poshta.

"The six people killed and 14 injured in the attack by the occupiers were employees of the company who were inside the Nova Poshta terminal,” the governor of the Kharkiv region, Oleg Sinegoubov said.

"The victims, aged 19 to 42, were injured by shrapnel and blast (from the explosions)," he added.

Fourteen people were hospitalised, including 7 in serious condition, according to Sinegoubov.

Ukrainian authorities say Russian forces in the Belgorod region bordering Ukraine fired S-300 missiles - and two of them hit the warehouse.

“Analysis of the debris continues at the scene in order to establish the exact number of injured and dead,” they told the state media company Suspilne.

