By Euronews with AP

Ukraine destroys Russian attack helicopters as US pledges billions in aid

British military intelligence says Ukraine has carried out attacks on two military bases in Russia, destroying up to 15 helicopters in total at Luhansk and Berdyansk airfields.

Ukraine claimed it used the US-supplied long-range tactical missiles known as ATACMS for the first time.

"Given that Russian fixed-wing close air support to date has been extremely poor, Russian defensive lines have become increasingly reliant on rotary wing support in the face of the Ukrainian offensive," the Ministry of Defence said on Thursday.

Berdyansk airfield was being used as a primary Forward Operating Base on the southern axis providing both logistics and offensive/defensive capabilities, according to the intelligence report.

"If confirmed, it is highly likely these losses will have an impact on Russia’s ability both to defend and conduct further offensive activity on this axis," says the MoD.

US pledges billions more in aid to Ukraine

Meanwhile US President Joe Biden is promising billions of dollars more to bolster Ukraine, as the war against invading Russian forces continues.

The White House released a set of proposals on Friday for Ukraine, as well as Israel and domestic defence, totalling $105 billion (€99.13 billion).

Biden hopes Congress will move urgently on the legislation, and he made the case for deepening US support for its allies during a rare Oval Office address on Thursday night.

The biggest line item in the supplemental funding request is $61.4 billion (€57.97 billion) to support Ukraine.

Some of that money will go to replenishing Pentagon stockpiles of weapons that have already been provided.