Gaza hospital overwhelmed with 60% of casualties women and children

By Nebal Hajjo

The Red Crescent says four ambulance workers have been killed trying to rescue casualties including one shot dead by an Israeli sniper

ADVERTISEMENT

Amidst international calls for safe humanitarian corridors out of Gaza ahead of an anticipated ground assault by Israel, a Red Crescent doctor says Israeli soldiers are targeting Palestinian ambulance crews.

Dr Bashar Murad, Red Crescent Director, said three ambulance workers died in a guided missile strike on Thursday in northern Gaza, with a fourth paramedic shot on Friday.

“The second targeting of today happened in the east of Gaza city despite obtaining coordination from the Red Cross to evacuate people, we were surprised by Israeli sniper fire,” said Dr Murad.

The ambulances are collecting those injured in Israel’s bombardment taking them to Al-Shifa, a hospital that has run out of beds for patients on its wards, and room for the dead in its morgue. Dead bodies are bagged up and stored outside.

Gaza’s health authority said 60% of those killed and injured are women and children.

Distraught ambulance worker, Muhammad Al-Louh, said: “What did these children sleeping in their homes do to them? So the whole world knows that we are staying on this land. This is the land of our children. Let this crime stop.”