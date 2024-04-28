How the EU farmers movement plans to gain traction ahead of elections

By Jaime Velazquez

The group aims to prioritise products produced in Europe and end green policies as well as mport trade agreements such as grain from Ukraine, and dealings with Mercosur.

Dozens of people gathered in Valencia, summoned by the 6F platform, an independent movement that emerged following farmer's protests across Europe.

Organisations from at least 10 European countries have gathered devise a joint strategy for the European elections, as well as to organise a demonstration on 4 June, just a few days before polls open.

These are ideas that resonate with the messages of the European far-right, which hopes to make the protests one of its main electoral assets in the upcoming European elections.

In Spain, Vox hopes to channel some of this discontent, although it is not clear who will succeed in winning votes in rural regions.

