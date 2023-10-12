Watch: Aftermath of strikes in Gaza as missiles continue to fall

Israel continues to batter Gaza with airstrikes, hitting schools, hospitals and residential areas. Palestinian officials say the enclave faces a humanitarian catastrophe, after Israel cut off electricity, fuel, food and water supplies.

The death toll in Gaza now stands at more than 1,200. Israeli authorities say 1,300 were killed in Hamas's surprise attack on Saturday. Some 383,000 people have been displaced in Gaza, according to the UN.

Israel's president has said the county is readying for an extensive military campaign in Gaza. Plans to establish a safe corridor for Palestinians fleeing Israeli strikes have been rejected.