Israel pounds Gaza neighborhoods, as people scramble for safety in sealed-off territory

Israeli warplanes hammered the Gaza Strip neighbourhood by neighbourhood on Tuesday, reducing buildings to rubble and sending people scrambling to find safety in the tiny, sealed-off territory as Israel vowed retaliation for Hamas' surprise weekend attack that would “reverberate ... for generations.”

More than 187,000 people have fled their homes in the enclave, the UN said, the most since a 2014 air and ground offensive by Israel uprooted about 400,000.

The vast majority are sheltering in schools run by UNRWA, the United Nations agency for Palestinian refugees. Damage to three water and sanitation sites has cut off services to 400,000 people, the UN said.

The Israeli military said more than 900 people have been killed in Israel. At least 704 people have been killed in Gaza and the West Bank, according to officials. Israel says hundreds of Hamas fighters are among them.

Thousands have been wounded on both sides.