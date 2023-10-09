Harvard Professor Claudia Goldin wins Nobel memorial economics prize

By Euronews with AP

Goldin becomes only the third woman to be awarded the prize since it was established in 1968 by Sweden's central bank.

Claudia Goldin, a professor at Harvard, has been awarded the Nobel Memorial Prize in Economic Sciences, the final prize of this year's Nobel season.

Goldin, a specialist in labor and economic history is the third woman to be rewarded in the history of the prize.

The Economics Award was created in 1968 by Sweden's central bank and is formally known as the Bank of Sweden Prize in Economic Sciences in Memory of Alfred Nobel.

Last year's winners were former Federal Reserve Chair Ben Bernanke, Douglas W. Diamond and Philip Dybvig for their research into bank failures that helped shape America’s aggressive response to the 2007-2008 financial crisis.

Only two of the 92 economics laureates honoured have been women.

Nobel prizes for science, literature, peace

A week ago, Hungarian-American Katalin Karikó and American Drew Weissman won the Nobel Prize in medicine. The physics prize went Tuesday to French-Swedish physicist Anne L’Huillier, French scientist Pierre Agostini and Hungarian-born Ferenc Krausz.

U.S. scientists Moungi Bawendi, Louis Brus and Alexei Ekimov won the chemistry prize on Wednesday. They were followed by Norwegian writer Jon Fosse, who was awarded the prize for literature. And on Friday, jailed Iranian activist Narges Mohammadi won the peace prize.

The prizes are handed out at awards ceremonies in December in Oslo and Stockholm. They carry a cash award of 11 million Swedish kronor (about $1 million). Winners also receive an 18-carat gold medal and diploma.