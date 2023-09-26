By Euronews with AFP, wires

A Ukrainian captain of a cruise liner was sentenced to five years in prison in Hungary on Tuesday for his role in a 2019 accident when his boat hit and sank a smaller boat on the River Danube, killing 25 South Korean tourists and two crew.

Judge Leona Nemeth with the Pest Central District Court found that the negligence of the Ukrainian captain, Yuriy Chaplinsky, had caused his river cruise boat, the Viking Sigyn, to collide with the tourist boat Hableany (Mermaid) from behind, causing it to sink into the Danube River within seconds.

Judge Leona Nemeth, center, reads the verdict in the deadly collision of the Hableany sightseeing boat in Pest Central District Court in Budapest, Hungary, Tuesday, Sept. 26, Balazs Mohai/MTI - Media Service Support and Asset Management Fund

The court acquitted Chaplinsky of 35 counts of failure to render aid. He may appeal against his negligence convictions.

The collision occurred May 29, 2019, when the Hableany, carrying mostly the South Korean tourists, sank after being struck beneath Budapest's Margit Bridge by the much larger Viking Sigyn.

Seven South Koreans were rescued from the water in the heavy rain following the collision, and 27 people were recovered dead including the two-member Hungarian crew. One South Korean is still unaccounted for.

Some of the victims' bodies were found weeks after the crash more than 100 kilometres downstream.

The Hableany spent more than 12 days underwater at the collision site near the neo-Gothic Hungarian Parliament building, before being lifted from the river bed by a floating crane.

Chaplinsky, the captain of the Viking Sigyn, had been in police custody since the collision, including being remanded to house arrest in Hungary since 2020. Part of the time Chaplinksy has already served will count toward his five-year sentence.

In a final statement before the verdict on Tuesday, Chaplinksy called the collision a "horrible tragedy," and said that the deaths of "so many innocent victims" kept him awake at night.

"This will stay with me for the rest of my life," he said.

Three staffers from the South Korean Embassy in Budapest were present for the reading of the verdict, but no South Korean family members of the victims attended the hearing.