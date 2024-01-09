Five people trapped in Slovenia cave since Saturday rescued

By Euronews with agencies

The rescue by a team of six divers became possible when subterranean water in the cave system subsided.

Five people who had been trapped deep inside a flooded cave in Slovenia for more than two days because of high water levels were rescued on Monday.

The hours-long rescue operation by a team of six divers became possible when water levels inside the Krizna Cama cave receded.

“It is a day of happiness, it's a day of life," said Sandi Curk of the Slovenian civil protection service.

Three tourists and two guides got stuck in the eight-kilometre cave system after heavy rainfall resulted in the subterranean waters rising fast.

They were found in a dry area about two kilometres inside the cave, with water temperatures of six degrees Celsius and very low visibility.

The area, featuring a string of emerald-coloured underground lakes, is accessible only by boat and raft and with a guide.

Igor Benko, head of the Speleological Association of Slovenia, said all five are in good spirits and were not in need of medical help.

Slovenia is known for its more than 14,000 caves. Krizna Jama, the fourth-biggest known underground ecosystem in the world, is a popular tourist destination