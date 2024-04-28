Italy's Giorgia Meloni throws her hat in the ring for EU elections

By Euronews

Live from the Fratelli d'Italia programmatic conference in Pescara, the Italian prime minister announced her candidacy in the European elections next June

Giorgia Meloni is officially a candidate in the European elections next June. From the stage of the programmatic conference of her party, Brothers of Italy, in Pescara, the Prime Minister announced that she will run.

On stage, Meloni recalled the previous European electoral challenges, of 2014 when the party did not reach the quorum of 4 percent and those of 2019 when it reached 6.5 percent. "In six years we have increased by two percent, in the last three we have reached 26.5 percent," said Meloni. "I don't remember this story as a rhetorical exercise of self-satisfaction and self-celebration, I say it to remind myself and all of us that what we have earned is not something we have acquired forever, we must continue to deserve it." added Meloni.

Meloni then claimed she put Italy back at the centre of Europe and international politics, managing to bring the Pope to the next G7 in Puglia for the first time, and then attacked the opposition, criticising the symbols for the electoral elections of the Democratic Party and also of the 5 Star Movement, the latter inserted the word peace in the logo.

The prime minister credited herself for the agreements with Tunisia and Egypt for the management of migrants and attacked the left who threatened to "kick Edi Rama out of the socialists because he dared to make himself available to the centre-right government to help Italy instead of thanking him," said Meloni, referring to the agreement between Rome and Tirana on migrant centres in the territories of Albania.

There was no shortage of criticism of the European Green Deal and the "bureaucrats locked in a glass palace." Meloni claimed the obligation to advance the energy class to be achieved in a few years and on electric cars he reiterated that Europe must stop, "it must leave it up to research, the market and companies to develop the cleanest technologies and the Member States, also based on their social model, to decide how to achieve those objectives", said Meloni and added: "Because while we save the environment, we also want to save the thousands of businesses and the thousands of jobs" .

Fratelli d'Italia had six deputies in the IX legislature of the European Parliament, belonging to the European Conservatives and Reformists Ecr group. According to the recent Ipsos poll for Euronews, Meloni's party could obtain up to 24 seats in the next elections in June, with 27 percent of the vote.