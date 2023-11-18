EnglishFrançaisDeutschItalianoEspañolPortuguêsРусскийTürkçeΕλληνικάMagyarفارسیالعربيةShqipRomânăქართულიбългарскиSrpski
Parties on the streets of Budapest as Hungary’s capital celebrates its 150th anniversary

People in Budapest celebrating its 150th birthday.
People in Budapest celebrating its 150th birthday. Copyright Euronews
By Adam Magyar
Euronews correspondent Adam Magya reports from Budapest as the city’s residents celebrate its 150th birthday.

People in the Hungarian capital are marking the city's 150th birthday. Budapest has been inhabited for more than 2000 years, but its three historical parts only merged in 1873.

As part of the celebration, people can ride around the city centre on a nighttime party tram. They can also attend lectures, concerts and exhibitions.

City Hall has opened to the public and is showing an exhibition of images depicting significant past and current events.

The celebration will continue throughout the weekend in Budapest. 

Watch Euroenws' report in the video player above to learn more.

