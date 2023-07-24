12:38

Recent wildfires across Europe

"Out of control", "unprecedented", "gigantic": each year, forest fires in Europe are more violent and spread over a longer period, like those on the Greek island of Rhodes, which led to an operation to evacuate tourists without precedent.

Since 2018, more and more hectares have been swallowed up in flames year after year: 117,356 hectares - more than ten times the area of ​​Paris - went up in smoke in the EU in 2018.

2019: 295,835 hectares

2020: 339,824 hectares

2021: 470,359 hectares

Last year, in 2022, more than 785,000 hectares were destroyed, according to figures from the European Forest Fire Information System (Effis) and the European climate change program Copernicus.

Since Effis was created in 2000, the most devastating year recorded was 2017 when 988,087 hectares of vegetation was destroyed by wildfires. [AFP]