Nearly 2,500 people on the tourist island were taken to safety overnight, according to the local fire service.
- Devastating wildfires are continuing to sweep through Greece for a sixth consecutive day
- Mass evacuations have been ordered on several Greek islands, with tens of thousands taken to safety
- Searing temperatures and high winds are set to continue until Wednesday
- Countries from around the world have dispatched support to the fire-afflicted nation
"Out of control", "unprecedented", "gigantic": each year, forest fires in Europe are more violent and spread over a longer period, like those on the Greek island of Rhodes, which led to an operation to evacuate tourists without precedent.
Since 2018, more and more hectares have been swallowed up in flames year after year: 117,356 hectares - more than ten times the area of Paris - went up in smoke in the EU in 2018.
2019: 295,835 hectares
2020: 339,824 hectares
2021: 470,359 hectares
Last year, in 2022, more than 785,000 hectares were destroyed, according to figures from the European Forest Fire Information System (Effis) and the European climate change program Copernicus.
Since Effis was created in 2000, the most devastating year recorded was 2017 when 988,087 hectares of vegetation was destroyed by wildfires. [AFP]
A man carries a child as they leave an area where a forest fire burns, on the island of Rhodes on Saturday. Thousands of tourists and local residents have been evacuated from the Greek island as wildfires raged closer to suburban areas and tourist hotels. [AP]
British tourists tell of six-hour evacuation
Kelly Squirrel was on holiday in Rhodes when police ordered her to evacuate her hotel.
"We had to walk non-stop. We walked for about six hours in the heat", she told AFP after arriving at Rhodes international airport.
Another British tourist Kevin Sales described the situation as "terrible".
"We had to lend a woman my wife's clothes because she had nothing to wear," the English engineer told AFP.
At dawn on Monday morning, two helicopters and two water bombers resumed their operations to support the firefighters on the island, which was engulfed in flames for the seventh consecutive day.
In nearby Corfu, the authorities warned residents and holidaymakers in a number of small towns to leave their homes "as a precaution" via a mobile phone alert. [AFP]
Corfu launches evacuation as wildfires rip through Greece
Firefighters struggled through the night to contain 82 wildfires across Greece - 64 of which started on Sunday. Read more at our story here:
Corfu situation 'better now', says deputy mayor
Theofanis Skembris, the deputy mayor of North Corfu, has said that most fires on the island are under control.
"The situation on the island is better now," he told the British BBC. "Most of the fires are under control. There are firefighting airplanes helping. I believe that everything will be over soon."
The official claimed fires were started deliberately, saying the fire department's "unofficial assumption is that it was arson - fires can't start simultaneously in four different places."
However, he said an investigation was first needed.
UK gov deploys team to support nationals in Greece
The British government says it has sent a "rapid deployment team" to help its nationals on Rhodes.
On Twitter, Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said their "safety is our top priority", adding UK officials were in "close contact" with their Greek counterparts.
Some 19,000 people have been evacuated from Rhodes, where the most serious fires have burnt for six days.
The island is a popular tourist hotspot, especially with British nationals.
Red weather warnings still in force across Greece
Red weather warnings remain in place around Greece, amid a devastating heatwave.
Temperatures will widely be in the high 30s and low 40s on Monday, with strong gusts of wind between 32 and 48 kph causing a particular headache for firefighters in the southern part of the Aegean Sea.
Weather conditions look set to improve from Wednesday, as winds ease and temperatures cool down to the low 30s.
On Sunday, Greece hit its joint fourth-highest temperature on record, with the mercury climbing to 46.4 in Gythio.
Egypt dispatches aid to Greece
Egypt is sending Chinooks to help Greece fight wildfires, it announced on Sunday.
Cairo will send three helicopters, equipped with advanced equipment to put out fires, Egyptian Armed Forces’ Spokesman Gharib Abdel-Hafez said in a statement.
Egypt's assistance is part of President Abdel-Fattah El-Sisi's directive to help countries in crisis, the spokesman added.
Thousands evacuated from Corfu - fire service
Nearly 2,500 people were evacuated in Corfu overnight, according to a spokesperson for the Greek island's fire service.
Residents and holidaymakers in the north were asked to leave their homes as a precautionary measure.
The fire broke out on Sunday and continues to rage in the touristic hotspot.
Firefighters have dispatched two helicopters, but baking temperatures and high winds today could possibly hamper their efforts and worsen the blaze.
