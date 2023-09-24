Ukraine war: Second Ukrainian wheat cargo ship arrives in Turkey as Russia suffers fuel shortages

By Euronews with AFP

All the latest developments from the war in Ukraine.

Second Ukrainian wheat cargo arrives in Istanbul

A second cargo ship containing Ukrainian wheat has arrived in Istanbul via the Black Sea, according to maritime traffic monitoring sites.

The arrival was successful despite threats from Moscow to attack boats entering and leaving Ukraine.

The Aroyat, a bulk carrier flying the flag of Palau, left Chornomorsk, near Odessa on Friday.

It is only the second ship to use a maritime corridor set up by Kyiv, along the western coast of the Black Sea, in order to circumvent Russia's blockade.

In July, Moscow withdrew from an international agreement signed in July 2022, which had secured the export of Ukrainian agricultural products via the Black Sea.

This agreement would have made it possible to export nearly 33 million tonnes of cereals in a single year.

The first ship, loaded with 3,000 tonnes of wheat and also flying the flag of Palau, left the same port of Chornomorsk without incident on Tuesday before arriving in Istanbul on Thursday.

Kiev wants to establish supply routes to Africa in order to counter the influence of Russia, which this summer promised some African nations that they will deliver wheat to them free of charge.

Russia and Ukraine have, historically, been two major agricultural powers whose production is crucial for global food security.

Russia's invasion of its neighbour and international sanctions against Moscow have destabilised global supplies and markets.

The Ukrainian armed forces have also been working for several weeks to counter Russia's military control in the Black Sea.

Russia petrol shortages not due to the war - reports

In recent weeks, Russian customers have highly likely been experiencing localised petrol and diesel shortages.

The shortages are unlikely to be a direct result of the war, though. Instead, they are probably being caused by a range of factors including short term demand increases from the agricultural sector, annual summer maintenance of refineries, and attractive prices.

On 21 September 2023, Russia suspended nearly all diesel and petrol exports in order to stabilise its internal markets.

The move will almost certainly further constrain supplies in a tight global market, likely having the greatest impact on countries currently dependent on Russian fuel supplies.