The Institute for the Study of War says a “very dynamic situation” has developed in the Ukrainian counteroffensive around Orikhiv in the western Zaporizhzhia region.

The Institute of the Study of War emphasised the situation in the region remains dynamic and unclear and the tactical situation is likely to change rapidly.

It says it is too early to predict if Ukrainian forces will achieve an operational breakthrough in this sector.

Ukrainian forces are attacking in three directions in the Orikhiv area.

