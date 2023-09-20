Four Palestinians killed during Israeli raid on Jenin refugee camp

By Euronews with AFP

Health officials on Wednesday confirmed five Palestinians were killed in the occupied West Bank, four of them in the Jenin refugee camp.

Israeli forces on Tuesday killed four Palestinians during a drone-assisted raid on Jenin refugee camp in the occupied West Bank, while border clashes in Gaza left one dead, Palestinian officials said.

The Palestinian health ministry reported "four martyrs" in Jenin, a stronghold of Palestinian armed groups, revising an earlier toll of two killed.

The ministry added in a statement that "about 30 people were wounded by occupation (Israeli) fire in Jenin".

The Israeli army confirmed troops were operating in Jenin on Tuesday evening and said a drone struck the camp, without elaborating.

Israel's Defence Minister Yoav Gallant said troops were involved in a "necessary" operation "to thwart terrorist activities".

Mahmoud Sadi, Jenin director of the Palestinian Red Crescent, reported the "sound of explosives and shooting" which were impeding rescuers' access to the site of the violence.

Jenin's deputy governor, Kamal Abu al-Rub, said the Israeli army had "targeted a house used as a hideout by a wanted Palestinian".

Israel has occupied the West Bank since 1967 and its forces regularly carry out incursions into areas such as Jenin and its adjacent refugee camp, which are nominally under the Palestinian Authority's security control.

In July, the army carried out its biggest raid in years on the Jenin camp, in which 13 Palestinians, including militants and children, were killed.

One soldier died during the raid, also by Israeli fire "following an incident of mistaken identification", the army said at the time.

Violence linked to the Israel-Palestinian conflict has surged since early last year, particularly in the West Bank.

At least 236 Palestinians have been killed so far this year in incidents linked to the conflict.

The bloodshed has also seen 32 Israelis, a Ukrainian, and an Italian killed over the same period, according to a reporter tally based on official sources on both sides.

They include, on the Palestinian side, combatants as well as civilians and, on the Israeli side, three members of the Arab minority.