By Euronews with AP

Israel’s far-right government gave the go-ahead for the construction of thousands of new homes in illegal Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank.

The decision raised tensions with Palestinians at a time of rising violence in the occupied territory.

The units are at various stages of planning, and it was not immediately clear when construction would begin. The ministry did not immediately comment.

The international community, along with Palestinians, considers settlement construction illegal or illegitimate and obstacles to peace.

“The Netanyahu government is moving forward with its aggression and open war against the Palestinian people, whether through a policy of killing or through settlement expansion," said Palestinian official Wasel Abu Yousef.

Over 700,000 Israelis now live in the occupied West Bank and east Jerusalem – territories captured by Israel in 1967 and sought by the Palestinians for a future state.

Israel’s government, which took office in late December, is dominated by religious and ultranationalist politicians with close ties to the settlement movement.