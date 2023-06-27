EnglishFrançaisDeutschItalianoEspañolPortuguêsРусскийTürkçeΕλληνικάMagyarفارسیالعربيةShqipRomânăქართულიбългарскиSrpski
Loader

Israel government approves plans for thousands more homes in occupied West Bank

A housing project under constraction is seen in the West Bank Israeli settlement of Maale Adumim, Monday, June 26, 2023.
A housing project under constraction is seen in the West Bank Israeli settlement of Maale Adumim, Monday, June 26, 2023. Copyright Ohad Zwigenberg/Copyright 2023 The AP. All rights reserved
By Euronews  with AP

Israel’s far-right government gave the go-ahead for the construction of thousands of new homes in illegal Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank.

Israel’s far-right government on Monday approved plans to build over 5,000 new homes in the occupied West Bank 

The decision raised tensions with Palestinians at a time of rising violence in the occupied territory.

The units are at various stages of planning, and it was not immediately clear when construction would begin. The ministry did not immediately comment.

The international community, along with Palestinians, considers settlement construction illegal or illegitimate and obstacles to peace.

“The Netanyahu government is moving forward with its aggression and open war against the Palestinian people, whether through a policy of killing or through settlement expansion," said Palestinian official Wasel Abu Yousef.

AP Photo
FILE - This file photo shows a part of new housing projects in the West Bank Israeli settlement of Givat Ze'ev, Monday, June 18, 2023.AP Photo

Over 700,000 Israelis now live in the occupied West Bank and east Jerusalem – territories captured by Israel in 1967 and sought by the Palestinians for a future state.

Israel’s government, which took office in late December, is dominated by religious and ultranationalist politicians with close ties to the settlement movement.

You might also like

Hundreds of Israeli settlers torch Palestinian homes and cars after deadly shooting at settlement

Tension continues to rise between Israelis and Palestinians in the West Bank

Deaths of five people in northern Israel linked to feuding gangs