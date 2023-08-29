EnglishFrançaisDeutschItalianoEspañolPortuguêsРусскийTürkçeΕλληνικάMagyarفارسیالعربيةShqipRomânăქართულიбългарскиSrpski
Don't fall for this doctored Euronews report spread by pro-Kremlin channels

A fake screenshot has been circulating claiming to show a Euronews report
A fake screenshot has been circulating claiming to show a Euronews report
By Euronews
Euronews did not produce or publish a report falsely claiming Ukrainian refugees attacked a man in Germany after mistaking his Slovenian flag for a Russian one.

A screenshot has been shared online that appears to show a fake Euronews report claiming Ukrainian refugees in Germany attacked a man for hanging up a Slovenian flag, believing it to be a Russian one.

Euronews did not produce nor publish this report. 

Euronews' graphics and format were used without our consent.

We will be taking the necessary steps to have it deleted from all platforms and are actively investigating where this fake report has come from.

