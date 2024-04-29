By Euronews with AP, EBU

The International Criminal Court is probing Israel's actions in the West Bank and Gaza, independent of other cases at the International Court of Justice, such as South Africa's genocide claims against Israel in Gaza.

ADVERTISEMENT

Israeli media are reporting the government has received indications from legal officials that the International Criminal Court is considering issuing arrest warrants for senior officials, including prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

The ICC is currently investigating Israel’s actions in the occupied West Bank and the Gaza Strip.

The ICC case is separate from other cases brought against Israel at the International Court of Justice, including one filed by South Africa accusing Israel of committing genocide in Gaza.

Benjamin Netanyahu slams the ongoing ICC investigations

In addition to Netanyahu, the ICC investigation could lead to arrest warrants being issued for Defence Minister Yoav Gallant and Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi.

Last week Netanyahu slammed the ICC investigations as outrageous, saying they would set a dangerous precedent.

An official from Hamas said a delegation from the group would discuss an Israeli-tabled ceasefire proposal during a visit to Cairo on Monday.

Egyptian state media report an Israeli delegation is due in the city on the same day.

Efforts to revive stalled ceasefire talks have ramped up in recent days in a bid to stop a threatened Israeli ground offensive in Rafah, the southern city where almost half of Gaza’s population has sought shelter.

"Only a small strike is all it takes to force everyone to leave Palestine and we will be witnessing the greatest catastrophe in the history of the Palestinian people,” said Palestinian president Mahmoud Abbas.

More aid to Gaza

Meanwhile, Israel says aid deliveries to Gaza are being stepped up.

"Over the last few weeks, the amount of humanitarian aid going into Gaza has significantly increased,” said Israeli military spokesperson Daniel Hagari.

“In the coming days, the amount of aid going into Gaza will continue to scale up even more. Food, water, medical supplies, shelter, equipment and other aid.”

A spokesperson at the World Food Program says increased levels of aid are a good sign but that it’s too early to say if the risk of famine had been averted.

A UN-backed report released last month warned that famine in Gaza was imminent and that 70% of the population is suffering from catastrophic levels of hunger.