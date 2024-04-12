By Euronews with AP

The US Institute for War Studies warned Moldova that Russia could try to destabilise the country ahead of presidential elections and the upcoming referendum on joining the European Union.

Maia Sandu, the president of Moldova, is a staunch supporter of the European path, but she also has many opponents, and public opinion is divided.

Sandu has repeatedly raised concerns about Moscow’s intentions towards the country and about the presence of Russian soldiers in the breakway Transnistria region.

As the presidential elections and the referendum on joining the EU approach, various political and social organisations are becoming active in Moldova, some that believe Moldova should not only join the EU, but that it should also unite with Romania.

Moldova is one of the poorest European countries, therefore it is thought Russian money could strongly influence the vote. The task of the authorities is to stop the circulation of illegal money, as it is accused of trying to do in Moldova's recent municipal elections.

To counter this, the Center for Strategic Communication has been created and the authorities are being trained to react proactively - to catch and expose fake news as soon as it appears.

Last month a report by Moldova’s Intelligence and Security Services, or SIS, warned of ''unprecedented'' Russian interference saying it has gathered data indicating Moscow plans to launch vast hybrid attacks against Chisinau throughout 2024 and 2025 to try to bring the former Soviet republic back under Moscow’s influence.

Moscow opposes its former Soviet-era ally joining the EU, but has dismissed allegations of political interference.

President Maia Sandu announced plans in December to hold a constitutional referendum later this year on EU membership. Moldova was officially granted candidate status on 22 June 2022.

Sandu is hoping to win a second term in office in the presidential elections in November.