The event on Paris’s Champs-Élysées is open to all - but only 4,000 people will win access to the giant picnic.

ADVERTISEMENT

It’s one of the most famous - and well-trodden - streets in the world and now the Champs-Élysées is set to welcome delighted visitors for an entirely unique event.

On Sunday 26 May, the Parisian avenue will transform into an enormous picnic site, hosting 4,000 residents of the French capital as well as tourists.

Thought up by the Champs-Élysées committee in collaboration with LG Electronics France, the event will give lucky attendees the opportunity to gather around a giant, traditional red and white chequered picnic rug.

Each attendee will be provided with a free picnic basket packed to the brim by a number of restaurateurs from the iconic Avenue's eateries.

There is a slight catch though - the tickets to the event will be awarded through a ballot system, meaning not everybody will be able to experience the grande picnic.

The street is usually busy with tourists - and traffic Craig Philbrick via Unsplash

Here’s how the giant Champs-Élysées picnic will work

Running from the Arc de Triomphe to the intersection of Avenue George V at the other end of the Champs-Élysées, the car-free picnic site will be unrecognisable compared to its usual form of a bustling, traffic-jammed street.

The road will be transformed into nine separate zones, all featuring different French delicacies and lively outdoor games.

The 216-metre-long gingham picnic rug, set to be laid from rue Arsène Houssaye to Avenue George V, will likely be a sight to behold.

Each individual square on the huge red-and-white-checked blanket will seat up to six people. Organisers have deemed them “lucky epicureans”.

Guests fortunate enough to win a spot through the ballot will be able to attend one of two sittings - either at 12.00 or 2.00 pm.

It’s likely the picnic could be recognised by the Guinness World Records, given that the event will take place on an area of 4,212 metres squared - making it possibly the largest ever held.

Here’s how to apply for a chance to picnic on the Champs-Élysées

The picnic is a rare chance to see the avenue transformed. In the past, the road has played temporary host to a huge cinema, but this is the first food-based event that will occur.

With just 4,000 tickets on offer, though, many keen foodies will sadly miss out. If you want to throw your hat into the ring, be quick.

Potential attendees must apply for tickets via the official Paris City Hall website here.

Registration is open to all, but minors must be accompanied by an adult.

Up to six people from the same family or group are able to enter the ballot for a chance to picnic together. All entries will be put into a prize draw and those lucky enough to win a spot on the Parisienne picnic blanket will be informed in May.