By Euronews with AP

Georgia’s President Salome Zourabichvili has said she would veto the law if it is passed by parliament but the ruling party can override the veto by collecting 76 votes.

Thousands of people in Georgia have again taken to the streets of the capital Tbilisi to protest against the controversial foreign influence transparency law.

The divisive draft law requires media and non-commercial organisations to register as being under the foreign influence if they receive more than 20% of their funding from abroad.

Critics have dubbed it 'the Russian law', because Moscow uses similar legislation to stigmatise media and organisations seen as being at odds with the Kremlin.

Many protesters fear the proposed legislation would undermine democracy and derail the country’s chances of joining the European Union.

"I think that now we have the most important and crucial fight. Either we save our country and maintain our European path, or we lose our homeland," said protester Ana Subeliani, "But this energy and faith, the number of youngsters here, gives me hope that we will have victory at the end".

Police officers block protestors as they gather outside the parliament building in Tbilisi on April 16, 2024 Zurab Tsertsvadze/Copyright 2024 The AP. All rights reserved

But despite fierce public opposition, the ruling Georgian Dream party appears determined to press ahead with the law.

"They can not even name one argument why this law is Russian or bad. At least they say that they dislike the name," said leader of the parliamentary majority Mamuka Mdinaradze.

In an online statement earlier this month, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell described the parliament’s move as "a very concerning development" and warned that "the final adoption of this legislation would negatively impact Georgia’s progress on its EU path".

Further protests, both in support of and against the law, are planned to take place in Tbilisi on Monday.