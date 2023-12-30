Another fake Euronews report has been brought to our attention, claiming our fact-checking unit, The Cube, has investigated the cryptocurrency links of a top Ukrainian official. Euronews never published such a report and our logo and text have been used without our permission.

A fake Euronews video is being shared online claiming our fact-checking segment The Cube has investigated cryptocurrency links with a senior Ukrainian official.

The doctored BBC report claims that Andriy Yermak, the Head of the Office of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, has hidden "€100 million in a cryptocurrency wallet" after a cyberattack hit Binance, allegedly exposing the data of millions of crypto wallet holders.

No such investigation has ever been conducted by The Cube. No such video has ever been produced or published by Euronews.

Moreover, we found no mention of such an incident reported by other media that could prove these allegations are authentic.

The video has been digitally altered to use Euronews’ graphics and logo without our permission.

We are taking steps to have it deleted from all platforms and we are actively investigating where this edited video comes from.

A common technique used by propagandists

This propaganda technique of digitally altering and faking reports from reputable news outlets has become increasingly common since Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Most of the time, anti-Ukrainian narratives are spread to try to disparage Kyiv and its government.

By using the same graphics and logos as well-known international media, the propagandists hope to create a sense of legitimacy and dupe social media users into sharing these false reports.

This is not the first time the Euronews logo and font have been copied to spread disinformation.

In August 2023, a screenshot from a doctored Euronews report was by pro-Kremlin channels, targeting Ukrainian refugees in Germany.

Some social media users falsely claimed Euronews produced and published a report alleging Ukrainian refugees in Germany attacked a man after confusing his Slovenian flag for a Russian one.

In October 2022, a fake video spread online claiming to show a Euronews report about a Russian art auction.

The clip falsely alleged that an auction house had invited art collectors to donate paintings by Russian artists and then to "publicly destroy" them and send the proceeds to Ukraine's military.