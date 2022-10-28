Fake Euronews video about 'Russian art auction' spreads online

A fake video is circulating online claiming to show a Euronews report about a Russian art auction amid the Ukraine war.

The video has not been produced or published by Euronews and no such auction is due to take place.

In the 67-second video, it is falsely claimed that "a unique auction of Russian art" will take place in Germany to support Kyiv.

The clip falsely alleges that Auction house Bolland & Marotz is inviting art collectors to donate paintings by Russian artists or manuscripts from Russian composers.

It falsely claims that the works will then be "publicly destroyed" and the proceeds supposedly donated to Ukraine's military.

One version of the fake video on Telegram has been watched more than 530,000 times.

Euronews has confirmed that the video is "fake" and has been digitally altered to use Euronews font, graphics, and insignia, without permission. No such video can be found on the Euronews website or social media channels.

"A fake video has been shared online that appears to show a Euronews report on an auction of Russian art. Euronews did not produce nor publish this video," a statement read.

"Our graphics and format were used without Euronews' consent. We are taking steps to have it deleted from all platforms and actively investigating where this fake video comes from."

The Bremen-based auction house, Bolland & Marotz, have also confirmed that the alleged auction video is "a forgery".

"A video has been circulating on the internet and social media linking the name Bolland & Marotz to an auction of Russian art and antiques," a statement reads.

"This video is a fake, a forgery. Such an auction does not and will never take place. We distance ourselves from such evil machinations and are outraged and stunned that our name is misused for that.

"Much worse, this video offends anyone associated with Russian as well as orthodox art and culture. It goes against our philosophy of valuing and preserving art."

"We are currently considering legal action against the creation and distribution of this video."

In several European countries, events, exhibitions, and performances featuring Russian artists and cultural figures have been restricted or cancelled following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Euronews has spoken to several experts about the arguments for and against "cancelling" Russian culture amid the war.